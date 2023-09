Saturday evening, temperatures will drop into the mid-70s with a light wind coming from the northeast and partly cloudy skies. Rain chances remain below 10 percent for NE FL and SE GA tonight.

A high rip current risk remains in effect for the holiday weekend.

Boaters, there is a small craft advisory through at least Sunday morning for the entire SE GA to NE FL coast (Savannah, GA to Flagler, FL).

High Rip Current Risk for Holiday weekend (WJXT TV 4)