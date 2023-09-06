From hot and dry to a stormy weekend

A mild morning led to a hot and humid afternoon. Highs in the 90s will slip through the 80s this evening under mostly clear skies.

Now: Sunny and hot. Temperatures are in the upper 80s to low 90s. The sea breeze is just starting the inland migration with a light breeze from the southeast.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with light to calm wind and patchy fog for inland areas. Temperatures will be in the 8os through midnight.

Thursday: The last of our hot and dry days this week. A mild morning with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Mostly sunny skies will become partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s along the beaches, low to mid 90s inland. Wind SW/SE 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Scattered showers with storms develop Friday, linger this weekend

Sunrise: 7:07 am

Sunset: 7:44 pm