Good Morning! Today we can expect to start with areas of dense fog with plenty of puddles on your way to work and school.

Partly cloudy skies will become cloudy as showers with storms develop along the sea breeze, mainly after 2 pm.

Morning lows in the 70s. Afternoon highs in the 90s. Wind W becoming E 10-15 mph.

Hurricane Lee continues to bring some high waves (5ft as of 6AM) and a high risk of rip currents

Looking ahead: WAVES through Friday. Wind turns onshore for a windy end to the week with Small Craft Advisories and a High Risk of Rip Currents.