Have a look at your Friday Forecast!

Good Friday Morning! Areas of patchy fog arrive early, followed by partly cloudy skies throughout the morning.

Skies become cloudy as scattered showers with thunderstorms develop throughout the day.

Scattered showers will be possible from 6 a.m. through 7 p.m., with a 50-80% chance of activity.

We have morning lows in the 70s, with afternoon highs in the 80s.

Hurricane Lee waves continue! It’s a surfers dream here in North Florida!

We face a high Risk of Rip Currents through Saturday.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday will be the better of our weekend days. Rain chances will increase through the day Sunday, especially between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

If you’re going to the JAGS game, take a raincoat!