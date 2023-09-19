A Beautiful Tuesday Ahead!

Good Tuesday Morning!

Fall will be here on Saturday!

As far as today goes, it’s a great looking Forecast! We will see areas of fog early, and then become mostly clear.

Eventually, by this afternoon skies will become partly cloudy.

As you wake up, temperatures will be in the 60s to 70s for NE FL, and in the upper 50s to 60s for SE GA. Afternoon highs will round out in the 80s.

Starting tomorrow, scattered showers return with an increasing Nor’easter type of pattern developing late Wednesday through Friday.