Not a bad day considering the development of Potential Tropical Cyclone 16

PTC 16 and Mother Nature’s windy kisses are blowing leaves and pine needles off the trees with occasional showers and isolated thunderstorms. Incidentally, the trees losing their leaves are Sycamore and Hickory, both native and deciduous.

Now: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Most are west of I-95 and closer to Highway 301/US1 in NE FL and SE GA.

Tonight: Rather benign considering the tropical development offshore. Partly to mostly cloudy skies continue with isolated showers and storms through around midnight.

Friday: Showers will end before sunrise with improving conditions through the day. Still breezy. Wake up temperatures in the 60s to low 70s for NE FL and SE GA. Afternoon highs in the 80s. Wind N/NW 15-20 mph then decreasing to 5 - 15 mph.

Hazards: Coastal with stronger wind, low level tidal flooding, St. Johns River basin too, beach erosion, Rip Currents

Looking ahead: Sunny Saturday - First Day of Fall -- Sunday will be hotter with highs near 90.

Sunrise: 7:15 am

Sunset: 7:25 pm