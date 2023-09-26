Your WET Tuesday Forecast- Pack the Poncho in your bags!

If you missed out on the rain yesterday, there is a good chance you get more rounds through the week- starting today.

We’re transitioning from a very dry weekend to a very wet pattern in the week ahead.

We say goodbye to the 60s this morning with low to mid-70s Tuesday by sunrise with patchy fog.

Rain develops after noon today with storms tracking back to the coast through the evening.

Rain chances increase to 80% and stay high into Wednesday. Many areas will get up to 2 inches of rain through Thursday.

The heat is over today with mid-80s followed by lower 80s Wednesday into the weekend as NE breezes pick up Thursday.