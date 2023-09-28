Here’s your Thursday forecast!

This morning is drier for SE GA while scattered showers and storms linger across portions of NE FL.

Waves of showers and storms, 50-60 percent for NE FL, 30-50 percent for SE GA.

Isolated rounds of locally heavy rainfall will be possible with temporary flooding.

Afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Wind E 10-15 mph.

Hazards: Flooding risk continues today with locally heavy storms followed by less storm coverage and time for the rain to soak in Friday and this weekend.

Looking ahead: Rounds of rain through Friday.