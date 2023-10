Good Thursday Morning, or as we call it “Friday Eve”!

Today is partly cloudy and breezy, northeast wind 10-15 mph.

Patchy fog early then becoming partly cloudy. Mainly dry aside from stray coastal showers, 10-20 percent.

Morning lows in the 60s to low 70s. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s.

Hazards: High risk of Rip Currents along our beaches.

Looking ahead: A warm end to the week and then Fall weather Sunday through the start of the week.