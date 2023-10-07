Cooler temperatures for the weekend

Saturday temperatures end in the mid to low 60s, with a wind from the north and northwest at 8-10 miles per hour and partly cloudy skies.

However, overnight temperatures will dip into the upper 50s as a cold front moves through NE FL, and SE GA. Sunday morning you will definitely need a sweater for the cooler temperatures but by the afternoon temperatures will peak into the mid-70s with winds from the north around 7 to 10 miles per hour and mostly clear skies.

A small craft advisory remains in effect through Sunday morning.