Rain returns this week and it could be tropical

The Weather Authority is watching an area of low pressure in the southern Gulf of Mexico.

The area of low pressure is expected to move into the north central Gulf on Wednesday with its associated warm front extending across northern Florida and southeast Georgia. Waves of rain are expected to move east across the warm front Wednesday afternoon and night. Wednesday night through Thursday evening will be stormy with periods of heavy rainfall. There will be potential for strong to isolated severe storms.

Frontal boundary will lay across the area into Friday, continuing to focus chances for precipitation.

The chance of tropical development through 48 hours is 20 percent. Formation chance through 7 days also 20 percent.