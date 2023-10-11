From open windows to a weather alert. Cloudy skies are here and the rain is soon to follow. Scattered showers this evening will turn to widespread rain overnight. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible near and along I-10 as the models have shifted a little south. Temporary and nuisance flooding will be possible across the entire area, with slightly better chances from the FL/GA line to around I-10. Expect rain for the early commute and then tapering off after the lunch hour. Isolated strong to severe storms possible.

Now: Cloudy with a few isolated showers moving SW to the NE.

Tonight: A Weather Alert as rounds of locally heavy rainfall will impact roads, neighborhoods and your morning commute. Cloudy with scattered showers through 10 p.m. turning to rain. Locally heavy rounds of rain are possible from 1 a.m. through around 9 a.m.

Thursday: Weather Alert through noon Thursday. Rain with thunderstorms possible through around noon. Rain will start late tonight and continue through the morning commute Thursday morning. Localized flooding may be possible, particularly for urban and poor drainage areas with rainfall averages around 2-3 inches and some possible as high as 3-5 inches. A flood watch may be issued. Morning lows in the 60s to 70s. Afternoon highs in the 70s. Rain will turn to rounds of showers Thursday late afternoon, evening.

Hazards: Locally heavy rainfall and flooding. 2 to 4 inches of rain with higher amounts possible with slightly higher chances of local flooding near I-10.

Looking ahead: Locally heavy rounds of rain possible through early Thursday. Scattered showers with storms Friday, Saturday. Breezy and sunny Sunday

Sunrise: 7:27 am

Sunset: 7:00 pm