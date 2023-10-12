Suspected tornado rips through Palm Coast, leaving damaged homes, downed powerlines, fallen trees

PALM COAST, Fla. – A reported tornado tore through the Indian Trails B-Section Neighborhood of Palm Coast just before 5 a.m. Thursday during a Weather Authority Alert.

RELATED: Tornado Watch through 9 a.m., Weather Alert through noon Thursday

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office and emergency response partners responded to the area, which sustained significant damage.

FCSO shared photos of the extensive damage, which included downed power lines, fallen trees, an overturned vehicle, and damage to several homes. There are no reported injuries.

Any residents in need of assistance after the storm should report to Parkview Baptist Church at 5435 Belle Terre Pkwy in Palm Coast. Flagler County staff will be available to assist with the needs of the community members until at least noon Thursday. After noon Thursday, residents in need of assistance should call 386-313-4200.

“The safety and well-being of our community members are of paramount concern,” county officials said a news release. “Please avoid the affected areas. While there are no reported injuries, the aftermath of this tornado has led to various hazardous conditions that pose a danger. Downed power lines, scattered debris, and fallen trees are obstructing roads and impeding access to affected areas.”

For real-time updates and information, follow the City of Palm Coast, Palm Coast Fire Department, Flagler Sheriff, and Flagler County Emergency Management on social media.

Residents are encouraged to report any emergencies to 911 and use Palm Coast Connect for any city service issues.

“The Palm Coast Fire Department, Flagler County Emergency Management, and the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office extend gratitude and appreciation to the community for their resilience and cooperation during this challenging time,” the release said.

Citizens with photographs of storm damage are asked to upload them to this link: https://flaglersherifffl.evidence.com/.../october12stormd...

When asked for a description of the photo, Please INCLUDE THE ADDRESS OF THE DAMAGE. The photographs will be used for storm documentation and situational awareness, the Sheriff’s Office said.