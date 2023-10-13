Our touch of grey will give way to sunny skies

Light showers continue for coastal SEGA while NEFL is warm and muggy under cloudy skies. But you know what they say about those grey skies. A touch of grey kind of suits us anyway. Wait no, that’s not it. Something about, skies clearing up and miles of smiles. Any-hoo, it’s going to be a beautiful, breezy weekend with cool and sunny conditions. We will get by...

Now: Muggy, buggy and cloudy. Light showers moving south to north across coastal southeast Georgia.

Tonight: Partial clearing south with showers ending for SE GA. Patchy to areas of dense fog.

Saturday: Last of the 80s for a while! Patchy to areas of dense fog early then clearing. Morning lows in the 60s. Afternoon highs in the lower 80s, including the beaches. Wind NW 10-15 mph.

Hazards: Tidal flooding through the weekend.

Looking ahead: Cooler and sunny Sunday with less than seasonal temperatures under sunny skies through much of next week.

Sunrise: 7:28 am

Sunset: 6:58 pm