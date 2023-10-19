77º
Some will open windows, some will be open umbrellas

Are you ready for the weekend?

Richard Nunn, News4JAX Chief Meteorologist

Another day in paradise.  After a sun-filled afternoon skies high clouds will move in tonight ahead of an approaching cold front.  A little warmer overnight with patchy fog.  Partly cloudy skies Friday with a chance of showers and possibly an isolated storm from 1 p.m. through around 8 p.m.  Sunny skies and pleasant temperatures continue this weekend.

Now:  Partly cloudy skies, cool breeze.

Tonight:  High clouds increase with mild overnight lows and patchy fog.

Friday:  Limited showers, isolated storms for some while other areas see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.  Showers with isolated storms will develop along a cold front approaching SE GA around 1 p.m. from the northwest.  These will quickly push through and come to an end around I-10 and I-95 through around 8 p.m.  Morning lows in the 50s.  Afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.  Wind SW 10-15 mph.  Clearing skies overnight.

Hazards:  Tidal flooding through Friday evening and then again next week as the northeast wind returns.

Looking ahead:  A pleasant weekend and then a breezy workweek.

Sunrise:  7:31 am

Sunset:  6:51 pm

