Some will open windows, some will be open umbrellas

Another day in paradise. After a sun-filled afternoon skies high clouds will move in tonight ahead of an approaching cold front. A little warmer overnight with patchy fog. Partly cloudy skies Friday with a chance of showers and possibly an isolated storm from 1 p.m. through around 8 p.m. Sunny skies and pleasant temperatures continue this weekend.

Now: Partly cloudy skies, cool breeze.

Tonight: High clouds increase with mild overnight lows and patchy fog.

Friday: Limited showers, isolated storms for some while other areas see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Showers with isolated storms will develop along a cold front approaching SE GA around 1 p.m. from the northwest. These will quickly push through and come to an end around I-10 and I-95 through around 8 p.m. Morning lows in the 50s. Afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Wind SW 10-15 mph. Clearing skies overnight.

Hazards: Tidal flooding through Friday evening and then again next week as the northeast wind returns.

Looking ahead: A pleasant weekend and then a breezy workweek.

Sunrise: 7:31 am

Sunset: 6:51 pm