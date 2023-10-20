Mostly dry aside from a few showers for coastal Georgia

A warm end to the week. So far day under partly cloudy skies. A slight chance of showers or an evening storm continues for coastal SE GA through around 7 p.m. Tonight will be mild under clearing skies with patchy fog inland. Let’s talk about the weekend. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a steady offshore breeze and near seasonal temperatures.

Now: Partly cloudy and warm.

Tonight: A few showers with an isolated storm possible across coastal SE GA then clearing late.

Saturday: Patchy to areas of dense fog early. Becoming mostly sunny with an offshore breeze, WNW 10-15 mph. Morning lows in the 50s to low 60s. Afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s. Clear skies overnight with patchy fog inland.

Hazards: Tidal flooding through tonight and then again next week as the onshore wind returns.

Looking ahead: Partly cloudy Sunday with upper 70s to low 80s. Dry and breezy next week.

Sunrise: 7:33 am

Sunset: 6:50 pm