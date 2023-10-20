80º
Mostly dry aside from a few showers for coastal Georgia

Richard Nunn, News4JAX Chief Meteorologist

A warm end to the week.  So far day under partly cloudy skies.  A slight chance of showers or an evening storm continues for coastal SE GA through around 7 p.m.  Tonight will be mild under clearing skies with patchy fog inland.  Let’s talk about the weekend.  Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a steady offshore breeze and near seasonal temperatures.

Now:  Partly cloudy and warm.

Tonight:  A few showers with an isolated storm possible across coastal SE GA then clearing late.

Saturday:  Patchy to areas of dense fog early.  Becoming mostly sunny with an offshore breeze, WNW 10-15 mph.  Morning lows in the 50s to low 60s.  Afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s.  Clear skies overnight with patchy fog inland.

Hazards:  Tidal flooding through tonight and then again next week as the onshore wind returns.

Looking ahead:  Partly cloudy Sunday with upper 70s to low 80s.  Dry and breezy next week.

Sunrise:  7:33 am

Sunset:  6:50 pm

Richard Nunn is the Weather Authority Chief Meteorologist

