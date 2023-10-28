Soak up the warmth before chilly autumn air takes over next week

The weather was perfect today and tomorrow looks just as fine with warm temps headed your way.

Tonight temps in the 70s dip into the 60s tomorrow morning. Fog could be thick inland early Sunday.

Look for mostly sunny and dry conditions with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Above average temps last through Tuesday before a strong cold front moves in for Halloween. Winds pick up and temps crash into the 60s Wednesday afternoon followed by strong northeast winds for the remainder of the week.

Tomorrow will likely be your last warm day beach day on a weekend for a while so make the most of it.