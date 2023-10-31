Meteorologist Katie Garner has your SPOOOOKY Forecast!

Happy Halloween!!

We’ve got a warm afternoon ahead, and then cooler temperatures move in later this evening.

Morning lows in the upper 50s to 60s.

Afternoon highs in the upper 70s for SE GA, 80s for NE FL. Temperatures will tumble after sunset for a cool start to Wednesday.

Tidal flooding will be possible as the onshore flow continues this week. Dense fog remains likely until 10AM.

Looking ahead: Cool and breezy with afternoon highs shy of seasonal averages starting Wednesday. And we’re getting an extra hour! Clocks fall back this weekend.