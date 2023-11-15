A couple of Spots to Watch in the Tropics, One Close to Home

The Weather Authority is watching a couple of areas as the 2023 season winds down.

A large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the southwestern Caribbean Sea is associated with a broad trough of low pressure. Conditions appear possible for development of this system and a tropical depression could form this week while the system begins moving northeastward across the western and central portions of the Caribbean Sea. Regardless of development, this system has the potential to produce heavy rains over portions of the Caribbean coast of Central America and the Greater Antilles through the end of the week.

Formation chance through 48 hours is low at 30 percent. Formation chance through 7 days has decreased to 60 percent.

Closer to home, an area of low pressure is expected to develop near southern Florida in a day or so. This is the same low that will bring more rain this week. The system is then forecast to move northeastward near the Bahamas and offshore of the east coast late this week and weekend.

Although development into a tropical cyclone appears unlikely, this system is expected to produce gusty winds and heavy rains across portions of Florida and the Bahamas during the next couple of days.

Formation chance through 48 hours is 0 percent. Formation chance through 7 days is 10 percent.