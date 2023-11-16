It’s Thursday, but the weekend is COMING!

Good Thursday Morning!!

Oh my GOSH there are some fabulous events happening this weekend!

I’ve got my eyes all over The Strides For Sight Awareness Walk! It’s a FREE, fun, family-friendly event, that raises awareness and cash to improve vision health and access to vision care in Northeast Florida. All proceeds from the event help provide free eye exams, glasses, and specialty care to individuals who are uninsured and underserved.

If YOU choose to come out, you will notice the BEAUTIFUL weather on Saturday! The rain will have moved out, and gorgeous sunshine is moving in! You’ll have so much fun with the music, giveaways, an on-site playground a dog park, and SO much more! The walk is 2 miles, on a shaded route in Riverside Park!