Roots are watered, now let’s get some sun on those flowers

We are on the precipice of improving weather and a great weekend. Light mist and drizzle through sunset then cloudy. Cloudy skies overnight with areas of fog early Saturday. Cloudy skies early Saturday followed by slow clearing to partly cloudy skies. Sunny skies and a warmer Sunday.

Now: Cloudy and dry inland. Light mist and drizzle along our coastal counties.

Tonight: Cloudy skies, patchy fog

Saturday: A cloudy start with patchy fog. Mist and drizzle possible in foggy areas. Becoming partly cloudy and warmer. Wake up temperatures in the 50s to low 60s. Afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Wind N 5-10 inland, 10 - 15 along the beaches.

Hazards: Coastal hazards: Tidal Flooding, Rough surf, Rip currents.

Tropics: Potential Tropical Cyclone is expected to become Tropical Storm Vince.

Looking ahead: Mostly sunny and warmer Sunday. Warm start to the week with another cold front coming through Tuesday and Wednesday.

Sunrise: 6:55 am

Sunset: 5:29 pm