Cloudy tonight, Showers possible this weekend

Showers and light rain have cleared the area, but cloudy skies remain. Skies will continue to clear tonight with patchy to dense fog. Seasonal morning temperatures will be followed by temperatures a couple of degrees warmer than average for this time of year. The highs combined with a nice breeze will make for some Open Window time this weekend. Rain chances return late Sunday afternoon.

Now: Cloudy, cool and damp.

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy with patchy to dense fog.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with near seasonal temperatures. Patchy to areas of dense fog early then becoming partly cloudy. Morning lows in the upper 40s to 50s for SE GA, 50s for NE FL. Afternoon highs in the upper 60s for SE GA, low 70s for NE FL. Wind NE 10-15 mph. Mostly clear skies and patchy fog overnight.

Hazards: Scattered showers return late Sunday afternoon. Get the blankets and plant protection ready, chilly morning temperatures next week could lead to patchy frost Wednesday, Thursday.

Looking ahead: Showers with light rain Monday morning. Temperatures will below seasonal averages through most of next week.

Sunrise: 7:00 am

Sunset: 5:27 pm