Hurricane season ends with 20 named storms, few had impact on U.S.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – What was projected to be a “near normal” hurricane season officially ended Thursday with 20 named storms -- one of the most active seasons on record.

Most of the storms, however, missed impacting the United States -- with Hurricane Idalia packing the worst punch for Florida.

Early projections from Idalia estimate the losses from the storm as being between $3 billion and $5 billion, but state lawmakers still expect to see requests for more money, especially from farmers and people working in agriculture.

A couple of weeks after Hurricane Idalia came through, Hurricane Lee brought dangerous, life-threatening conditions along the Northeast Florida coast, including rip currents. Those rip currents led to the drowning death of a 15-year-old in Nassau County.

Restoration efforts will still take a long time for the coastlines impacted by Idalia, but this season paled in comparison to last year’s season with Hurricanes Ian and Nicole.

News4JAX meteorologist Katie Garner said warm water temperatures and a strong El Nino played a role in the storms that formed and how they impacted land.

“Each season can be different, so we can forecast in a way there’s a 60% chance for a small season, but those chances can increase. Other factors like Saharan dust can wipe out a system,” Garner said.

If you’re wondering what to do with all those leftover hurricane supplies, you have some options. Store rules can vary, but typically unused, uncut plywood can be returned along with chainsaws, generators and tarps that are still in the box with your receipt.

You can hang on to sandbags and bottled water.

Be sure to check expiration dates on any food supplies.