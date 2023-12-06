Deadly flooding strikes Northwest after ‘Pineapple Express’ storm

In this image from video provided by Kira Mascorella, a house is inundated by flood waters in Granite Falls, Wash., Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. An atmospheric river has brought heavy rain, flooding and warm winter temperatures to the Pacific Northwest, closing rail links, schools and roads as it shattered daily rainfall and temperature records in Washington state. (Kira Mascorella via AP)

Extremely heavy rain paired with record-warm temperatures from the tropically-infused atmospheric river storm — otherwise known as the Pineapple Express — that sent several rivers over their banks Tuesday caused deadly flooding across parts of Washington and Oregon.

Rainfall totals reached 3 - 7 inches in the Olympic and the Cascade Mountains in Washington, with a localized maximum of 8 to 10 inches in the Cascade foothills northeast of Seattle.

The Stillaguamish River, close to an hour and a half drive north of Seattle, reached a major flood stage and set its highest crest of record. The river leaked into several homes leading to evacuation warnings and closed roads.

The Stillaguamish River also flooded several homes in neighborhoods that edge the river, including the town of Granite Falls.

Moderate to major flooding is expected along the Skagit, Snohomish, Snoqualmie and Skokomish rivers in Western Washington, and communities along those rivers were told to prepare for flooded roads and water seeping into homes and other buildings.

Along I-5 in Seattle, workers had to shut down an off-ramp because of standing water. It only takes around 12 inches of water to wash away a small vehicle.

The heaviest rains have ended and rivers have begun to recede. More rain is in the forecast for the end of the week but will be more showery and lighter in intensity and not expected to have any impact on local rivers. Drier weather is in the long-range forecast.