A Frost Advisory was in effect for inland areas west of the St. Johns from 3 am to 9 am today.

A few normally colder locations over inland areas briefly dropped into the 30-32F range. Now, we’re transitioning into the 40′s- and eventually we will see highs in the 60′s.

Tomorrow turns milder in the mid-60s with sunshine.

Warmer 70s take over Friday through the weekend with rain arriving Sunday.