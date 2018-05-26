Alberto heads to Central Gulf Coast as tropical rains sweep across Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Subtropical Storm Alberto is moving slowly, but is expected to take a northerly track overnight and be just off the west coast of Florida by early Sunday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of 11 p.m. Friday, the NHC said, Alberto remained weak. Hurricane Hunters found very little organization within the subtropical storm, which is severely sheared.

The storm is pushing a massive amount of tropical moisture into Florida, setting of a very wet Memorial Day weekend, especially Sunday and Monday.

Alberto is expected to pass near the eastern coast of the Yucatan peninsula early this morning, be near the western tip of Cuba noon Saturday, then emerge over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico by Saturday night, and approach the north-central Gulf Coast on Monday.

Currently, maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast for the next 48 hours. Winds of 40 mph extend outward up to 140 miles from the center. Alberto is moving east at 5 mph. A turn toward the north, with a faster motion toward the north expected today through Sunday. A turn toward the north-northwest is expected on Monday.

Earlier on Friday, Hurricane Hunters made their first pass at Alberto and found a very unorganized and highly sheared system. Measuring strong, dry and cool mid-level winds near the center of circulation, Alberto was clearly a subtropical storm.

EXPLAINER: Why is Alberto only subtropical?

Since then, Alberto still remains severely sheared (weak) and the next Hurricane Hunter will not be out into the storm until later this morning. Forecast models remain focused on a track towards Mississippi or Alabama coastlines. But, Alberto is a highly sheared system and much of the bad weather is far out to the east of the center which means, heavy rains will spread across all of Florida.

The biggest threat will come from onshore winds which will increase seas and surf and... Rip currents.

READ: Lifeguards warn of rip currents over holiday weekend

Florida Gov. Rick Scott on Friday met with Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford and Panama City Beach Mayor Mike Thomas to discuss the possible impact from Alberto. Scott urged Floridians to watch the weather closely and make storm preparations. Scott directed that the State Emergency Operations Center activate to Level 2 and alerted all appropriate state agencies to monitor the storm closely.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.