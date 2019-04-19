Deadly April storm leaves trail of damage across Florida, Georgia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A line of severe thunderstorms and possible tornados barreled across North Florida on Friday morning, leaving at least one child dead and a second injured near Tallahassee. The front facade of a furniture store in Kingsland, Georgia, was ripped off by high winds and a tractor-trailer was blown over on the causeway to St. Simons Island.

There are also hundreds of reports of downed trees and powerlines across North Florida and Southeast Georgia.

An 8-year-old girl was killed and a 12-year-old boy was injured when a massive oak tree fell through their Leon County home about 8 a.m. Three other children and their father survived, but a GoFundMe post set up for the family said that the home house was demolished.

A tree also came down on a mobile home near Live Oak, but there were no injuries were reported. There were hundreds of reports of trees, limbs and powerlines down across the News4Jax viewing area.

Authorities said straight-line winds were responsible for blowing the front wall off the Badcock Furniture in Kingsland. A viewer who sent a photo of the damage reported seeing a funnel coming from the clouds..

"This was after what looked to be a tornado hovered over the store and receded back into the sky,” Rhonda Askin wrote.

Baker County Fire-Rescue reported that two people injured when an SUV went off a slick road and hit a tree in Glen St. Mary, near the Florida-Georgia border.

The driver of the semi blown over on the F.J. Torras Causeway in Glynn County was taken to an urgent care facility. The crash completely blocked both lanes into St. Simons Island for a few hours. By 3:45 p.m., authorities managed to open one lane in each direction, but the county warned parents that dismissal from St. Simons Island schools would be delayed because buses couldn't get through.

A Southwest Airlines flight from Nashville to Jacksonville was reported to have been struck by lightning before landing safely just before 11 a.m. The flight was scheduled to continue on to Fort Lauderdale but an airline spokeswoman told News4Jax the plane was taken out of service for a maintenance review.

SLIDESHOW: Photo of storm passing, damage left behind

Charlton and Ware counties preemptively closed their schools Friday. Santa Fe College in Gainesville closed at midday, asking all students and staff to shelter in place.

NAS Jacksonville announced it would send nonessential employees home at 1 p.m.

About 1:30 p.m., Clay Electric was reporting 13,553 power outages between Alachua, Baker, Clay, Columbia and Union counties. JEA reported more than 7,000 customers out during the noon hour, but the number was under 1,000 by 1:30 p.m. Florida Power and Light was reporting isolated outages scattered across its north Florida coverage area.

Georgia Power's outage map showed 11,000 customers without power in Southeast Georgia.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office reported road underwater and with trees, power lines and debris down. They urge people to report serious damage to the authorities and drive with extra care.

