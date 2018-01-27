Heavy rain, strong storms moves disrupt Sunday afternoon, evening

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - This evening a stray shower along or near the I-95 can't be ruled out, however, chances are low. Expect mild and comfortable conditions region-wide as temperatures dip into the mid-50s going into Sunday morning. Mostly cloudy skies will be in place north of I-10 while partly cloudy skies will settle in south of the interstate. There's also chance that some fog may develop along the coast during the early morning hours.

Sunday will start out on a rather calm note for most of you, but will end with widespread heavy rains as a low pressure system lifts out of the Gulf of Mexico moving across Florida.

What You Need to Know

Northeastern Florida (Jacksonville, St. Augustine, Palatka, Gainesville)

Timing: Sunday 3 p.m. - Monday 8 a.m.

Rainfall Amounts: 1.5" - 2.5"

Impacts: Localized flooding as some isolated areas may receive 3"+ of rain; there's also a moderate chance that a few thunderstorms will develop as the later rains push through during the evening hours

High Temperatures: Low 70s

Southeastern Georgia (Waycross, Valdosta, Brunswick)

Timing: Sunday 9 a.m. - Monday 2 a.m.

Rainfall Amounts: Less than 1"

Impacts: All day rains with breaks

High Temperatures: Upper 60s

The rain will linger into Monday before wrapping up for good by the afternoon hours as much drier air invades from the northwest. Cooler air doesn`t really start to move in until later in the day, therefore temperatures will linger in the mid-to-upper 60s Monday afternoon. No freeze or frost concerns expected Monday night.

Tuesday will feature sunny but chilly conditions, and gusty north winds will make it feel colder. A strong area of high pressure will shift towards the Carolinas Tuesday night and this will set the stage for inland freezes across much of our area on Wednesday morning as Canadian air pushes in.

