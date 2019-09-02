Airbnb offering free housing to Hurricane Dorian evacuees, relief workers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With thousands of Floridians under evacuation orders because of Hurricane Dorian, Airbnb has launched its Open Homes Program to provide shelter to relief workers and those displaced by the storm.

Airbnb is offering more than 800 free places for evacuees to stay in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Alabama.

They're available until September 16 through the open homes program.

As of Monday morning, more than 30 Airbnb locations around Florida were available, the Miami Herald reported.

You can check available listings here.

Hosts in the regions marked on the map are opening their homes for free from August 31 to September 16 for the following groups:

Displaced neighbors

Relief workers deployed to help

