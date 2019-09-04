Locals raising funds, supplies for those affected by Dorian

In this NOAA GOES-East satellite handout image, Hurricane Dorian, seen here as a Category 4 storm, moves slowly past Grand Bahama Island on Sept. 2, 2019, in the Atlantic Ocean. Dorian stalled over the Bahamas, dropping torrential rain for…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After Florida had a brush with Hurricane Dorian, we have realized just how lucky we are. People living in the Bahamas weren't so lucky.

Hurricane Dorian pulverized the islands for two straight days.

Now, Floridians are asking how they can help. We have a list of local businesses and locations along with a few others that are ready to help.

GOFUNDME

If you would just like to donate money, you can do so at this GoFundMe account. The Errol Thurston Bahamas Hurricane Relief Fund has already collected 79,000 for those affected by Hurricane Dorian.

AMAZON

You could also click here and donate through Amazon. You can choose to donate to to nonprofits like the Red Cross, Save the Children, and SBP.

Donate now to Mercy Corps for Hurricane Dorian relief efforts

LOCAL DONATIONS

Bleu Chocolat Café in Jacksonville is hosting a dinner that will raise funds for those impacted by the hurricane. Click here for more information.

For people wanting to donate supplies for the Bahamas in the Jacksonville and Daytona area, you can drop off your supplies at these locations:

JACKSONVILLE SOUTH - Store 106: 904-385-9242 | 144 Industrial Drive, Orange Park, FL 32073

- Store 106: 904-385-9242 | 144 Industrial Drive, Orange Park, FL 32073 JACKSONVILLE EAST - Store 110: 904-634-7983 | 3207 Cortez Road, Jacksonville, FL 32246

- Store 110: 904-634-7983 | 3207 Cortez Road, Jacksonville, FL 32246 DAYTONA - Store 108: 386-256-3915 | 3340 S. Ridgewood Ave., Port Orange, FL 32129

ROYAL CARIBBEAN

Royal Caribbean International donated $1M to help those in the Bahamas rebuild. Click here to donate.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.