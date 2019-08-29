Florida National Guard search and rescue teams soon to deploy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With Gov. Ron Desantis declaring a state of emergency in Florida, the Florida National Guard has been activated.

More than 10,000 members of the Army and Air National Guard are on standby to help before, during and after Hurricane Dorian.

Among those will be members of a special search and rescue task force, the 44th Civil Support Team and SERF-P, that's based at Camp Blanding in Clay County.

"It's all hands on deck according to our leadership," said First Sgt. Alden Morrow, a full-time supervisor at the Florida National Guard.

Members across the state making plans as Dorian grows closer and stronger.

"Our team members have been notified they're preparing to congregate at a staging area, get our equipment issued and be ready to go," Morrow added.

The task force is equipped with potentially lifesaving assets, like helicopters, boats and Humvees.

"As soon as the winds die down and it's safe to get aviation in and we can start search and rescue efforts," said Lt. Col. Troy Eastman, who is in charge of the Florida National Guard's search and rescue operations for Dorian.

News4Jax saw the search and rescue teams' life-saving work first-hand in Mexico Beach and Panama City last year after Hurricane Michael. In May, the group invited News4Jax to follow its training at Camp Blanding and Cecil Airport. Guard members worked with search and rescue task forces with local fire departments, sheriff's offices and police departments, airlifting people, pulling them from the water and digging them out of rubble.

PREVIOUS STORY: National Guard teams, local first responders train together to save lives

Now, the leaders are pleased the drills were so thorough and strenuous.

"You're seeing exactly what we were doing there," Morrow remarked.

The Guard has resources stationed across the state: thousands of service members who are prepared to do what they need to protect Floridians.

"As long as we're needed, we are here," Eastman added.

Guard leaders did not release exact plans as they said the forecast was still likely to change. However, they expected to meet and deploy from North Florida Friday.

