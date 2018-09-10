Florence expected to rapidly intensify into major hurricane

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Florence is expected to experience rapid intensification and become a major hurricane on Monday. At 8 p..m. Sunday, winds are sustained at 85 mph.

Florence will be an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane as it moves over western waters of the Atlantic Ocean.

The latest forecast suggests, Florence will continue moving slowly westward and will be caught between a pair of mid-level ridges over the Atlantic Ocean for a couple of days.

A very strong ridge is forecast to build over the northwestern Atlantic during the next few days, which should steer Florence west-northwestward at a much faster forward speed. By Wednesday, the hurricane should turn northwestward, and slow down somewhat due to another ridge forming over the Ohio Valley.

The Ohio Valley ridge is concerning because Florence could stop moving pretty quickly around day 5, potentially leading to a serious heavy rain episode and inland flood hazard.

A landfall is expected Thursday night or Friday morning along the coast of South Carolina or North Carolina.

Locally, the storm will generate swells that will increase the risk for rip currents off of our coasts.

There is an increasing risk of two life-threatening impacts from Florence: storm surge at the coast and freshwater flooding from a prolonged heavy rainfall event inland.

The Air Force Reserve's @53rdWRS Hurricane Hunters are flying missions into Hurricane Florence over the Atlantic Ocean and Hurricane Olivia over the Pacific Ocean this week. They

departed today to operate out of Savannah, Georgia, and will begin Florence reconnaissance Monday. pic.twitter.com/Vt1qhDw07M — Hurricane Hunters (@53rdWRS) September 9, 2018

While it is too soon to determine the exact timing, location, and magnitude of these impacts, interests at the coast and inland from South Carolina into the mid-Atlantic region should closely monitor the progress of Florence, ensure they have their hurricane plan in place, and follow any advice given by local officials.

Forecasters urged residents from South Carolina to the mid-Atlantic to get ready — and not just for a possible direct blow against the coast. They warned that Florence could slow or stall after coming ashore, with some forecasting models showing it could unload a foot or two of rain in places, causing devastating inland flooding. Forecasters also warned that the threat of a life-threatening storm surge was rising.

“Pretend, assume, presume that a major hurricane is going to hit right smack dab in the middle of South Carolina and is going to go way inshore,” South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said. The state’s emergency management agency said it is “preparing for the possibility of a large-scale disaster.”

In Charleston, South Carolina, along the coast, city officials offered sandbags to residents. Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune urged people to secure their homes but said it’s too early to know if evacuations will be ordered.

Myrtle Beach hardware stores and supermarkets were busy ringing up sales of bottled water, plywood and generators.

People in the Carolinas are already getting prepared. The photo below is from a Publix in Columbia, South Carolina, where many water shelves are empty on Sunday.

