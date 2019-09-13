Humberto or not, here's what we can expect

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Here we go again, as another tropical system is aiming somewhat toward Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.

The latest forecast track from the National Hurricane Center places our area within the cone of uncertainty for more than two days. Now, this is likely to shift depending on how the various forecast models resolve their intensity forecasts.

LATEST TRACK: Hurricane Center sees storm reaching Florida this weekend

(Click to enlarge the photos to see the impacts for your area)

A stronger system, as forecasted by the EURO model, has Humberto riding up the East Coast of Florida. This track has its positives for Jacksonville, as the heaviest rainfall and impacts would be more confined to the coastal areas. As in, just like Dorian, we would see the greatest impacts along area beaches.

There would be very little impact west of U.S. 301.

I actually prefer this solution over the weaker GFS forecast model.

The GFS carries a weak system, barely a tropical storm, across the state of Florida.

Our impacts would be mainly bands of downpours throughout the next four days. Yes, there would be a prolonged period where there would be heavy downpours.

Putting this all together, here are the expected impacts following the NHC track from 5 p.m. Thursday.

Following that projection, we would likely see the following advisories, watches and warnings:

Humberto forms Friday evening

Tropical Storm Watches and maybe Warnings will be placed along our coast Saturday and/or Sunday

Coastal Flood Advisories for higher-than-normal tides

Heavy Surf Advisory for Saturday, Sunday and maybe Monday

Small Craft Advisories Friday and early Sunday for building winds and seas

Flood Watch may also be posted for inland counties (if the track is south/west)

