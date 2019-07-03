Tree falls on home, debris in roads as storms roll through Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As storms packing heavy rains and lightning rolled through the Jacksonville area Wednesday afternoon, a tree fell on a home in the Ortega neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

Firefighters said debris from trees are all over the roads in the area. The tree fell on a house on McGirts Boulevard near the intersection of Grand Avenue.

TRACK THE STORMS: Watch live Exact Track Radar

According to JFRD, there were no people inside the home, but a few dogs were. It's unclear if they were hurt.

Power lines were reported down in multiple locations, JFRD said. As of about 5 p.m., about 6,700 customers were affected by power outages in the Jacksonville area, according to JEA.

POWER OUTAGE MAPS: JEA | CLAY ELECTRIC | FPL

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.