Tropical storms, depressions and hurricanes quickly forming over Atlantic Ocean

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The 2018 Atlantic hurricane season turns active as we enter the peak of hurricane season. The Weather Authority says the Atlantic Basin is producing a number of significant storms that could potentially affect life and property along the U.S. East Coast.

Florence is the sixth named storm and the third hurricane of the Atlantic Hurricane season. As of Saturday morning, Florence is a tropical storm. It is expected to strengthen as it moves west towards the East Coast next week. An upgrade back to hurricane status expected over the weekend. Click here to read more on Florence.

Tropical Depression Nine will likely be upgraded to Tropical Storm Issac over the weekend. It is located between Florence and Helene. It will likely strengthen to a hurricane and could affect the Lesser Antilles late next week.

Tropical Storm Helene is the eighth named storm of season. This strengthening storm is the closest to the African coast and will likely remain in Atlantic Ocean not affecting any large landmasses.

A tropical wave is also being monitored by the National Hurricane Center and is located near Bermuda. Currently, the storm as low chance of formation.

Remnants of Gordon continues to produce rain, thunderstorms and a few floods over the Central U.S., but the storm is not impacting Florida.

