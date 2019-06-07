Video Forecast

Sprinkles this evening as we await better and bigger threats of storms later

Weekend conditions should be primed for storms

By Richard Nunn - Meteorologist

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A low pressure area to our north shifts east directing a moist southwest flow toward northeast Florida and southeast Georgia increasing our chance of daily, scattered showers and thunderstorms.  This pattern will continue into next week.

Today:  Scattered showers and thunderstorms, some strong to isolated severe, possible today, 60 percent. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s area wide.  Wind SW 5-15 mph.

Saturday:  Cloudy to overcast skies with scattered showers and storms, 60-70 percent.  The offshore flow will steer showers and storms from the Gulf toward the Atlantic.  Scattered showers and storms will develop around mid-day between I-75 and highway 301 then moving east toward I-95.  Strong to isolated severe storms possible.  Wake up temperatures in the 70s.  Afternoon highs in the 80s to low 90s area wide.  Wind SW 5-10 mph.

Sunday:  Continued cloudy to overcast skies with scattered showers and storms, with locally heavy downpours and isolated severe storms possible, 60-70 percent.  Showers and storms will develop near or along I-75 late morning spreading east and increasing in coverage through late afternoon.  Wake up temperatures in the 70s.  Afternoon highs in the 80s area wide.  Wind SW 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: An unsettled, wet pattern continues through next week.

Pollen:  Oak, Grass - 0.5 Low

Hourly Forecast:
Noon 88 - 40% 
3 pm 91 - 60%
5 pm 88 - 60%
8 pm 83 - 20%
10 pm 81 - 20%
11 pm 80 - 20%

Sunrise: 6:24 am
Sunset:  8:26 pm

