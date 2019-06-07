Sprinkles this evening as we await better and bigger threats of storms later

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A low pressure area to our north shifts east directing a moist southwest flow toward northeast Florida and southeast Georgia increasing our chance of daily, scattered showers and thunderstorms. This pattern will continue into next week.

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, some strong to isolated severe, possible today, 60 percent. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s area wide. Wind SW 5-15 mph.

Saturday: Cloudy to overcast skies with scattered showers and storms, 60-70 percent. The offshore flow will steer showers and storms from the Gulf toward the Atlantic. Scattered showers and storms will develop around mid-day between I-75 and highway 301 then moving east toward I-95. Strong to isolated severe storms possible. Wake up temperatures in the 70s. Afternoon highs in the 80s to low 90s area wide. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Continued cloudy to overcast skies with scattered showers and storms, with locally heavy downpours and isolated severe storms possible, 60-70 percent. Showers and storms will develop near or along I-75 late morning spreading east and increasing in coverage through late afternoon. Wake up temperatures in the 70s. Afternoon highs in the 80s area wide. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: An unsettled, wet pattern continues through next week.

Pollen: Oak, Grass - 0.5 Low

Hourly Forecast:

Noon 88 - 40%

3 pm 91 - 60%

5 pm 88 - 60%

8 pm 83 - 20%

10 pm 81 - 20%

11 pm 80 - 20%

Sunrise: 6:24 am

Sunset: 8:26 pm

