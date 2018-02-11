FWC monitoring wayward seal spotted in NE Florida

Deedo Nelson first spottred this seal, just north of St. Augustine on Friday.

Deedo Nelson was heading out to do some pre-fishing before a Feb. 24 tournament, looking for redfish. He left out of St. Augustine and went northward into the Guana Tolomato Matanzas National Estuarine Research Reserve.

"I saw something larger enter the water about 100 yards ahead of me. Thinking it was an alligator, as I got closer, I noticed its head and then thought it was an otter. I had never seen an otter in salt water so I became interested. Then I saw how big the head was and I knew it had to be a seal. I stayed around it for about 20 minutes, and then went up on the shore to confirm what I was thinking."

Deedo then called FWC (Florida Wildlife Commission). They first told him he was looking at an otter, and there was no way it was a seal. Deedo knew better.

FWC arrived later and they began tracking the seal. We should have more on what happened next shortly.

January was abnormally cold. Instead of stopping along the Outer Banks of North Carolina, the seal, which does migrate south for the winter, may have just kept going. The seal was likely looking for warmer water and never found any until it reached Northeast Florida.

You might recall that during the extreme cold snap we experienced back in January, our coastal water temperatures dropped into the upper 40s, which is fairly rare for us.

