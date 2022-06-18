Rain doesn’t dampen spirit as community celebrates Juneteenth with annual Freedom Walk parade

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With Juneteenth on Sunday, several Jacksonville organizations found ways to celebrate the now federal holiday early on Saturday.

One way was with the annual Freedom Walk parade through parts of downtown and Springfield.

It stepped off from North Davis Street at 10 a.m. Saturday and traveled down several blocks to the Ritz Theatre, where there was a festival.

LIST: County-by-county events for Juneteenth

This was the fourth year of the Freedom Walk, which honors June 19, 1865, the day 157 years ago when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, officially received word that they were free.

Ad

That was more than two years following the Emancipation Proclamation.

Many who were a part of the Freedom Walk said they want these events to be celebratory but also educational.