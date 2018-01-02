Jacksonville homicides in December

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville's homicide total for 2017 passed 130 before Christmas Day, ending with 137, according to News4Jax records.

There were only 120 homicides in Jacksonville in 2016, according to our records.

There were 25 homicides reported in the first two months of 2017, another 19 in March and April, 13 in May, 20 in June and July, 11 in August, 21 in September and October, and 13 in November.

JACKSONVILLE HOMICIDES: January | February | March, April |

May | June | July | August | September | October | November

Below, we have listed the names and ages of the December homicide victims, where available, and the information surrounding their deaths. We have also included a photo of each victim, where available.

Many of the cases remain unsolved. If you have information about any of these crimes, call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Saturday, Dec. 2

Franklin Beth'a Sr., 65

Beth'a was found fatally shot in front of his house on East 19th Street in the Springfield neighborhood and died days later at a hospital. Police believe he was shot elsewhere. They did not have a description of a shooter.

Sunday, Dec. 10

Juan Acosta, 37

Acosta was found shot to death in the parking lot of La Gran Parada Restaurant on Beach Boulevard in the Spring Park neighborhood. Customers inside the restaurant told police a fight broke out between several men inside the restaurant around 10 p.m. It spilled out into the parking lot and that's when the gunfire erupted. Acosta died after being transported by friends to Memorial Hospital. Police are looking for the gunman who is a man between 25-30 years old. He was wearing all black clothing and could be in a dark blue or black Hyundai Sonata.

Tuesday, Dec. 12

Quasean Trotter, 20; Ariyan Johnson, 19; Arielle, 11 months

Johnson, her fiance, Trotter, and their 11-month-old daughter were found dead inside a Woodland Acres home after a Christmas tree caught fire. The adults were shot, and the baby suffered from smoke inhalation and had an injury to her forehead. Police have deemed it a triple murder, and are continuing to investigated. The fire marshal said the fire was suspicious. Police said there were no signs of forced entry into the Arlington home.

Tuesday, Dec. 19

Charles Quaintance III, 38

Quaintance, a convicted killer, was found shot to death in the parking lot of a Days Inn hotel on Dix Ellis Trail near Baymeadows Road. Police said it's unclear if Quaintance was a hotel guest or visiting. They had no suspect information. Quaintance served time in the 2001 shooting death of Kenyatte Sykes after pleading guilty to manslaughter.

Wednesday, Dec. 20

Trevor Binns, 36; Yolanda Binns, 57

The mother and son were found dead inside their Paxon neighborhood home on Wyolen Street. Family members said the mother had stopped taking her medication not long ago, and the family believes one could have likely killed the other and then committed suicide. Police have not confirmed that. Because of the possibility of murder-suicide, only one of their deaths was counted toward the total homicides for 2017 in News4Jax records. But with the uncertain circumstances surrounding their deaths, both are listed and pictured here.

Wednesday, Dec. 20

Deangelo Dominique Tillie, 28

Tillie was shot dead inside a unit at the Camelot Gardens apartments on South Lane Avenue, near Park Street. Officers said Tillie was killed inside an apartments in front of his 10-year-old daughter. Police have not released any suspect information.

Thursday, Dec. 21

Tearra Garrett, 23

Garrett died at UF Health hospital after she was driven there with a gunshot wound, police said. They had no information on when or where she was shot or who shot her.

Thursday, Dec.21

Doran Moore, 35

Officers found Moore shot, lying in a driveway on Fourth Street Circle, just off Melson Avenue. He died at the scene. A second shooting victim later showed up at UF Health Jacksonville. That person, whom police believe was involved in the same shooting, is expected to survive. Police have not released any details about the shooting.

Saturday, Dec. 23

Eugene Dorn Jr., 61

Dorn was found dead in the bedroom of his Royal Avenue home, in the Murray Hill neighborhood. Authorities said they considered Dorn's death suspicious and are searching for more witnesses.

Sunday, Dec. 24

Douglas McClendon Jr., 19

Police said McClendon died after being shot late the afternoon of Christmas Eve on Lancashire Drive, off Old Kings Road. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said a four-door, light-blue Nissan car seen leaving the area was stopped a short time later and three people were detained. News4Jax saw bullet holes in that vehicle. One of the people in the car required treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, but police have not said there were any arrests, only saying the case remains a continuing homicide investigation.

Monday, Dec. 26

Curtis Booker, 19

Police found Booker dead in the street before dawn near the intersection of East Union and Ionia streets. They have not said how he died, but foul play was suspected.

Saturday, Dec. 30

An armed dispute at a home on Rockwood Drive in the Woodstock area of the Westside left a man dead. Police have not identified the victim or said how he died, but did question other people who were at the home at the time.

Sunday, Dec. 31

Police found a man shot to death in a vehicle at the intersection of 34th and Wilson streets just before 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve. The man's name and age were not released, and police have not said if there is any suspect information.

Copyright 2017 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.