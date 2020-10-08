Snowflake emoji and why it’s falling into everyone’s messages.

There are over 3,304 emojis as of March 2020 and the majority of emoji has an alternate meaning. The latest emoji falling into that category and dropping into everyone DM’s (Direct Messages) is the Snowflake emoji “❄️”.

The Snowflake emoji has been falling and melting into everyone DMs lately including celebrity LilNasX (whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill) from MTV, in which the 21-year-old singer posted on Twitter “bro who runs mtv ig acc lmao” and MTV replied, “but r u gonna answer me or no”. Washington, D.C. Basketball Team, The Washington Wizards decided to also join the trend and drop the emoji in other NBA basketball sports accounts.

CW17JAX decided to drop the emoji into News4Jax DM’s to see if they will reply back.

CW17 dropping a Snowflake Emoji into News4Jax DM (Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

But,

What does the snowflake emoji mean?

It means “shotting your shot”. Letting your pride and ego go for someone or something you’re interested in.

Where and who did it start from?

It started with 29-year-old Migos rapper, Quavo (whose real name is Quavious Marshall) shared a screenshot of his first Instagram message on social media too now girlfriend Saweetie (whose real name is Diamonté Harper). In the “How it Started, How it’s Going” trend that was buzzing all week on Social Media.

Soon after the couple shared their love story, users took to social media to shoot there shoot and try the “Quavo’s snowflake emoji pickup line” with other users, companies, and celebrities.

But, If the person replies back with a fire emoji “🔥” that person has “melted your snowflake”, which means they’re not interested.

