Post Malone is coming to Jacksonville in October!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - We are freaking out!

Post Malone is bringing his "Runaway Tour" to Jacksonville!

Special guests include Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena.

The show will start at 8:00 p.m. on October 25th, 2019.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, July 19 at 10 a.m. and will be available at the Tom Bush Family of Dealerships Box Offices located at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, or online at LiveNation.com.

Real fans will want to be ready to buy tickets as soon as they go on sale.

Post Malone’s star continues to rise with the debut of his latest single “Goodbyes,” ft.Young Thug which became an instant hit after its Fourth of July release. This past March, “Wow.” peaked at number two on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming Post Malone’s sixth top 10 single. At the end of 2018, “Sunflower” was featured in the Oscar-winning film Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse and ultimately hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100. The anthemic song features the Runaway Tour’s special guest, Swae Lee. Post Malone released his Grammy nominated sophomore album, beerbongs & bentleys, in 2018, which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 and is certified triple Platinum by the RIAA.

