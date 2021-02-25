Southeastern Grocers to offer additional COVID-19 vaccinations, expands to 69 Florida Stores

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Southeastern Grocers, Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, will soon offer an additional 8,100 vaccines in 69 store locations.

The grocer will expand vaccine allocations to 10 additional counties and 26 new store locations, in addition to the 43 stores that have previously administered the vaccines throughout the state of Florida, in efforts to reach even more underserved communities, according to a release.

SEG will further administer the free Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to eligible recipients in 64 Winn-Dixie, three Harveys Supermarket and two Fresco y Más locations through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, when available. The grocer will continue to offer this latest round of free vaccines to health care workers, residents and staff of long-term care facilities and adults ages 65 and older in accordance with the Florida health authority guidelines, while supplies last.

The vaccines are free, with or without health insurance. (Those with health insurance must provide their health insurance card during their scheduled appointment, and those without insurance will need to present a valid driver’s license or social security card.)

Qualified individuals are encouraged to visit www.frescoymas.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine, www.harveyssupermarkets.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine and www.winndixie.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine for timely updates including vaccine availability details, participating store locations and to conveniently schedule an appointment online, when available.

When available, the additional free COVID-19 vaccines will be administered in 64 Winn-Dixie store locations, three Harveys Supermarket and two Fresco y Más locations in the following 39 Florida counties:

Alachua County Winn-Dixie Store No. 30: 20303 N. US Hwy. 441, High Springs, FL 32643

Baker County Winn-Dixie Store No. 144: 1436 State Road 121, Macclenny, FL 32063 Bay County Winn-Dixie Store No. 436: 1812 Hwy. 77 S., Ste. 119, Lynn Haven, FL 32444 Winn-Dixie Store No. 481: 3621 US Hwy. 231 N., Panama City, FL 32404

Bradford County Winn-Dixie Store No. 85: 470 W. Madison St., Starke, FL 32091

Brevard County Winn-Dixie Store No. 2230: 190 Malabar Rd. SW, Palm Bay, FL 32907 Winn-Dixie Store No. 2367: 7960 US Hwy. 1, Micco, FL 32976

Charlotte County Winn-Dixie Store No. 720: 4100 McCall Rd., Englewood, FL 34224

Citrus County (One new location) Winn-Dixie Store No. 2210: 333 Highland Blvd., #600, Inverness, FL 34452 Winn-Dixie Store No. 2223: 3792 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa, FL 34448 (new)

Clay County (One new location) Winn-Dixie Store No. 93: 2720 Blanding Blvd., Middleburg, FL 32068 Winn-Dixie Store No. 103: 1545 County Road 220, Orange Park, FL 32002 Winn-Dixie Store No. 135: 2851 Henley Rd., Green Cove Springs, FL 32043 (new)

Collier County (One new location) Winn-Dixie Store No. 729: 625 North Collier Blvd., Marco Island, FL 34145 Winn-Dixie Store No. 743: 4849 Golden Gate Pkwy., Naples, FL 34116 (new)

Dunnellon County (New county and location) Winn-Dixie Store No. 2219: 10051 S. US Hwy. 41, Dunnellon, FL 34432 (new)

Duval County (Two new locations) Harveys Supermarket Store No. 1688: 777 Market St., Jacksonville, FL 32202

- Harveys Supermarket Store No. 1692: 5250 Moncrief Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32209 (new)

- Winn-Dixie Store No. 7: 10915-112 Baymeadows Rd., Unit 12, Jacksonville, FL 32256

- Winn-Dixie Store No. 25: 8775 Old Kings Rd. S., Jacksonville, FL 32217 (new)

- Winn-Dixie Store No. 123: 5647 Roosevelt Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32244

-Winn-Dixie Store No. 174: 12777 Atlantic Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32225 Winn-Dixie Store No. 191: 5207 Normandy Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32205

Escambia County Winn-Dixie Store No. 498: 1550 S. Hwy. 29, Cantonment, FL 32533 Winn-Dixie Store No. 506: 312 E. Nine Mile Rd., Pensacola, FL 32514

Gadsden County (New county and location) Winn-Dixie Store No. 184: 1632 W. Jefferson St., Quincy, FL 32351 (new)

Hendry County Winn-Dixie Store No. 721: 960 S. Main St., La Belle, FL 33935

Hernando County Winn-Dixie Store No. 711: 2240 Commercial Way, Spring Hill, FL 34606

Highlands County Winn-Dixie Store No. 2465: 3250 US 27 S., Sebring, FL 33870 Winn-Dixie Store No. 2527: 252 Harbor Village Lane, Apollo Beach, FL 33572

Hillsborough County (Four new locations) Fresco y Más Store No. 697: 8424 Sheldon Rd., Tampa, FL 33615

Winn-Dixie Store No. 611: 18407 US Hwy. 41, Lutz, FL 33549

Winn-Dixie Store No. 2415: 13508 Florida Ave., Tampa, FL 33612 (new)

Winn-Dixie Store No. 2435: 205 W. Alexander St., Plant City, FL 33566 (new)

Winn-Dixie Store No. 2472: 805 E. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Tampa, FL 33603 (new)

Winn-Dixie Store No. 2509: 10665 Big Bend Rd., Riverview, FL 33579 (new)

Indian River County Winn-Dixie Store No. 2366: 2950 SW 9th St., Unit 100, Vero Beach, FL 32968 Jackson County Winn-Dixie Store No. 555: 4478 Market St., Marianna, FL 32446

Lake County (One new location) Winn-Dixie Store No. 2336: 27405 US Hwy. 27, Ste. 119, Leesburg, FL 34748 Winn-Dixie Store No. 2337: 944 Bichara Blvd., Lady Lake, FL 32159 (new)

Levy County (New county and location) Winn-Dixie Store No. 171: 727 W. Noble Ave., Williston, FL 32696 (new)

Madison County Winn-Dixie Store No. 28: 729 W. Base St. Madison, FL 32340 Manatee County Winn-Dixie Store No. 2519: 5802 14th St. W., Bradenton, FL 34207

Marion County Winn-Dixie Store No. 2206: 15912 E. State Road 40, Silver Springs, FL 34488 Martin County (New county and location) Winn-Dixie Store No. 364: 3320 SE Salerno Rd., Stuart, FL 34997 (new)

Miami-Dade County (Two new locations) Winn-Dixie Store No. 214: 1150 NW 54th St., Miami, FL 33127 (new)

Winn-Dixie Store No. 247: 1155 NW 11th St., Miami, FL 33136 (new) Fresco y Más Store No. 388: 18300 SW 137th Ave., Miami, FL 33177

Monroe County Winn-Dixie Store No. 317: 2778 N. Roosevelt Blvd., Key West, FL 33040 Winn-Dixie Store No. 328: 92100 Overseas Hwy, Tavernier, FL 33070

Nassau County (New county and locations) Winn-Dixie Store No. 142: 550969 US Hwy 1, Hilliard, FL 32046 (new)

Winn-Dixie Store No. 180: 96076 Lofton Square Ct., Yulee, FL 32097 (new)

Okaloosa County (One new location) Winn-Dixie Store No. 551: 4512 E. Hwy. 20, Niceville, FL 32578 Winn-Dixie Store No. 558: 1326 Ferdon Blvd. N., Crestview, FL 32536 (new)

Orange County (New county and location) Winn-Dixie Store No. 2278: 1401 S. Hiawassee Rd., Orlando, FL 32825 (new)

Pasco County Winn-Dixie Store No. 644: 1640 US Hwy. 19, Holiday, FL 34691 Winn-Dixie Store No. 2503: 27301 Wesley Chapel Blvd., Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Polk County (New county and two new locations) Harveys Supermarket Store No. 1710: 2630 US Hwy. 92, Lakeland, FL 33801 (new)

Winn-Dixie Store No. 612: 445 Havendale Blvd., Auburndale, FL 33823 (new)

Putnam County Winn-Dixie Store No. 163: 901 Hwy. 19 S., Palatka, FL 32177

Sarasota County Winn-Dixie Store No. 657: 5400 Fruitville Rd., Sarasota, FL 34232

Sumter County (One new location) Winn-Dixie Store No. 2320: 1122 N. Main St., Bushnell, FL 33513 (new)

Winn-Dixie Store No. 2523: 820 Old Camp Rd., The Villages, FL 32162 Winn-Dixie Store No. 2545: 2500 Burnsed Blvd., The Villages, FL 32163

St. Johns County (New county and location) Winn-Dixie Store No. 2: 2220 County Rd. 210 W., Ste. 200, Jacksonville, FL 32259 (new)

Taylor County (New county and location) Winn-Dixie Store No. 104: 2057 S. Byron Butler Pkwy., Ste. 1, Perry, FL 32348 (new) Volusia County Winn-Dixie Store No. 2203: 1838 S. Ridgewood Ave., Edgewater, FL 32141 Winn-Dixie Store No. 2309: 352 W. Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach, FL 32174

Wakulla County (New county and location) Winn-Dixie Store No. 186: 2629 Crawfordville Hwy., Crawfordville, FL 32327 (new)

For more information about SEG’s coronavirus response, vaccination plans and other pharmacy services, visit the Pharmacy page of www.frescoymas.com, www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.