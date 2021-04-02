Demand high at pop-up vaccine sites as Florida prepares to drop age limit Monday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As more and more people become eligible for the coronavirus vaccine in Florida, pop-up sites around Jacksonville are seeing an increase in demand.

A new one opened at 9 a.m. Friday at the Webb Wesconnett Library on 103rd Street on the Westside. The site will be open until 7 p.m. or while supplies last. No appointment is required.

The @FLSERT 1-day Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine event at the Wesconnett Library (6887 103rd St.) has begun.



♦️400 doses

♦️No Appointments

♦️Open until 7

♦️Age 40+

♦️Healthcare workers

♦️Medically vulnerable

♦️K-12 school workers any age

♦️Long term care residents & staff pic.twitter.com/qeeIs7vdim — City of Jacksonville (COJ) (@CityofJax) April 2, 2021

The pop-up sites offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which only requires one dose -- and that’s drawing lines of people who want to be one and one with their vaccinations!

At one point, the line stretched around the building at a pop-up site at the Brentwood Library on Thursday.

The one-day pop-up site offered 400 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Starting Monday, Florida is opening COVID-19 shots to anyone age 16 and older, meaning 5.5 million more people will be in line to get their shot.

Ad

That means if you are currently eligible, which is everyone 40 and up -- you’ll want to consider getting the shot this weekend to avoid the rush.

Everyone 18 and older can get ANY of the vaccines currently available, but as of now, 16- and 17-year-olds can only get the Pfizer vaccine. They will need to have permission from their parents.

RELATED: Where to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Northeast Florida

Statewide, more than 5.9 million people have received at least one shot, and of those, 3.3 million are fully vaccinated.

With millions more expected to get in line, Florida is getting a much-needed boost to its vaccine supply.

The state is expected to receive more than 800,000 doses early next week.

That includes more than 300,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Ad

This marks the 10th straight week with a significant jump in the state’s allotment.