‘Formula for disaster’: Coronavirus cases in Florida prisons growing

Florida Department of Corrections officials on Monday said 119 inmates and 84 corrections workers have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

The highly contagious virus, which has caused four inmate deaths, has spread quickly within Florida’s prison system, which has roughly 94,000 inmates, 23,000 workers and 145 facilities. COVID-19 has been detected in 56 prisons and four probation offices across the state as of Monday, corrections officials said.

A study found it cost $30,000 to hospitalized the average American for coronavirus treatment. That’s not to say health care costs for state prisoners are the same, but it’s still a lot as the number of COVID-19 cases inside Florida’s prisons continues to climb.

Many inmates packed into communal settings are aging and not in great health -- all risk factors for serious complications from COVID-19.

“The social distancing is next to impossible when you’re on top of each other,” said Kevin Gay, who has worked with Florida prisoners for more than two decades. “You’ve got a formula for disaster.”

Gay’s Jacksonville nonprofit, Operation New Hope, helps former inmates reacclimate to society once released. His staff of more than 45 is now cut off from visiting prisoners because of social distancing.

“We have to put pressure on facilities to really be honest about what is going on because this may be the last cohort that we really find out how bad, bad is,” said Gay, who thinks another agency like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the Florida Department of Health should have unfettered access to what’s happening on the inside of prisons.

The majority of inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19 are in three prisons: Blackwater River Correctional Facility in Milton, Tomoka Correctional Institution in Daytona Beach and Sumter Correctional Institution in Bushnell.

At Blackwater, a prison operated by The Geo Group Inc., 42 inmates had tested positive for COVID-19, along with 10 staffers, according to the state Department of Corrections.

“All it takes is one or two officers coming in that are asymptomatic and it’s like a fire,” Gay said.

As of Monday, 47 inmates at the Daytona Beach facility had tested positive for COVID-19, a jump from seven cases reported by corrections officials on Friday.

The number of cases at Sumter Correctional Institution increased from three on Friday to 27 on Monday, corrections officials said.

Florida Department of Corrections officials are prioritizing the distribution of cloth face masks to corrections workers and inmates at the Sumter and Tomoka correctional facilities, according to a statement issued by the agency on Sunday.

After a dramatic increase in cases at Tomoka over the weekend, about 60 asymptomatic inmates have been transferred to Columbia Correctional Institution, where a single corrections worker has tested positive for the virus, officials said.

As the coronavirus spreads within Florida’s prison system, 4,424 inmates throughout the state were placed in medical isolation or medical quarantine after being exposed to the highly contagious virus. The vast majority of the inmates who had been exposed -- 4,325 cases -- were in medical quarantine, a practice used to separate people who came into close contact with others who tested positive for the virus or who were symptomatic, corrections officials said.

The News4Jax I-TEAM found CDC guidelines that state any inmate who is sick should get a face mask and be separated from others, and staffers who are sick shouldn’t come work in a prison. The CDC also recommends giving prisoners free soap to help encourage frequent hand-washing.

As of Monday, 378 Florida prisoners have been tested for the virus, with 26 percent of test results pending, according to the corrections agency. The number of tests that have been performed encompasses approximately 0.4% of the state’s 94,000 inmates.

Officials said 84 workers have tested positive for the virus, but have not disclosed the number of employees who have undergone testing.

Gay said when it comes to testing, prisons should be thought of first and not last.

“It’s just so easy to say them over there -- them in poor Northwest Jacksonville or them inside prisons,” Gay said. “It’s a human issue. It’s a health issue. It’s a fiscal issue. It’s all of it."

He said officers should be tested rapidly to keep everyone inside well. Also, as the state releases some nonviolent offenders early to slow the spread, Gay said, they should be tested to make sure they aren’t carrying COVID-19 back to their home communities.