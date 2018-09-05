1 of 3 accused in shootout that killed 7-year-old pleads not guilty

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One of five suspects charged in connection with the shooting death of a 7-year-old Jacksonville girl pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a firearm charge.

Stanley Harris, 19, is charged with possession of a firearm by a delinquent, but the State Attorney's Office has said it plans to file more charges against him.

Police said Harris was one of three suspects involved in a shootout Aug. 11 in the parking lot of a Westside shopping center when a stray slug, likely from Harris' gun, hit Heidy Rivas Villanueva in the head as she sat with her father in a car. She died at a hospital.

Police said the gunfire was sparked after Harris' friend, who had been expecting to buy a gun, was robbed by Trevonte Phoenix, 17, and Abrion Price, 21. Harris was serving as a lookout for the gun deal, police said, and when guns were drawn during the robbery, he exchanged shots with Phoenix and Price.

Both Phoenix and Price are charged with felony murder because they were in the act of a felony when Heidy was killed, police said.

Kezia Holmes, 50, has been charged with tampering with evidence, and her son, Edward Garcia, 28, is charged with accessory after the fact in the deadly shooting.

Harris could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted of the gun charge. He is due back in court Sept. 19.

