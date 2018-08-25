17-year-old killed in traffic crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Beach Police Department says a 17-year-old was killed in a single-car crash Friday night.

Police say Dominic Allmond crashed on J. Turner Butler Boulevard just before the Marsh Landing Parkway exit.

Police say Allmond was the sole person in the car when he left the roadway and hit a tree and landed submerged in a marsh, where he died.

He was pulled from the water by first responders. The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

Social media post show Allmond attended Bishop Kenny High School.

