2017 Orange Park 'hit-and-run' victim was shot; 2 charged with murder

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. - At least two people are under arrest in a shooting death two years ago in Orange Park that was originally reported as a hit-and-run.

Dorrien Mann was killed in October, 17, 2017, and the Florida Highway Patrol originally investigated his death as a vehicular homicide. An autopsy later showed Mann had been shot in the head.

News4Jax has learned Ja'Cari Anderson and Henry Williams were planning to steal Mann's car. The arrest warrant indicates Anderson grabbed Mann's keys and got in the driver's seat. Williams got in the passenger's side. Mann grabbed the back door and was trying to get inside the car when Anderson shot him. He fell off the car on Cappella Road, so it appeared had injuries consistent with having been hit by a car.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office and Florida Highway Patrol initially said Mann died in a hit-and-run, but Mann's mother, Helen Williams, said the autopsy report reported Mann was shot.

The mother of a man found dead in Orange Park said that her son was murdered, despite investigators originally saying it was a hit-and-run.

"I don't want my son's death to go unsolved," Mann's mother, Helen Williams, said in the weeks after her son's death. "I was hoping they had an arrest by now and I'm scared the case will go cold," Williams said.

People who lived on Cappella Road at that time said they didn't think this was an accidental hit-and-run because random people do not walk in the neighborhood as it is too far from Blanding Boulevard.

