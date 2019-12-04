FHP: Fugitive leads troopers on chase through Bartram Park neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man wanted on felony charges out of Brevard County was arrested Wednesday morning after he rammed an FHP patrol car during a chase through a Bartram Pdark neighborhood, according to FHP.

Michael Thomas Huerta, 30, was driving a Dodge Ram when he was first identified by troopers.

Huerta then fled from the FHP troopers in the Stonefield neighborhood and intentionally rammed a marked FHP patrol car which caused the trooper to hit a light pole, according to FHP. Part of the chase was captured on video by residents in the neighborhood and shared with News4Jax. FHP said during the pursuit, residents were throwing items like trash cans in front of the suspect to try to block Huerta.

FHP BCII & CIU arrest wanted suspect during traffic stop. Michael Thomas Huerta fled troopers & then rammed patrol vehicle causing trooper to strike a light pole. Huerta then stopped shortly after and surrendered w/o incident. He was arrested on felony warrants & Agg Batt on LEO. pic.twitter.com/U7oFZfStsP — FHPJacksonville (@FHPJacksonville) December 4, 2019

FHP said Huerta was eventually taken into custody around 11:30 a.m. and booked in the Duval County jail on multiple local charges. A detainer was also placed Huerta for the warrant of fleeing and eluding in Brevard County, according to FHP.

The trooper involved in the collision was not hurt, FHP said.