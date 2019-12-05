Jacksonville family leaves drinks, treats out for delivery drivers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – You are supposed to leave milk and cookies out for Santa during Christmas... but what about his helpers?

Delivery drivers are basically Santa’s elves during the holiday season, and one family is thanking them in a unique way!

Heather Kaunitz has a tradition with her daughter when it comes to giving back to those who help bring Christmas to their Mandarin area home.

They set out beverages and treats for the delivery drivers to snack on during their stop-and-go day.

A note is placed next to the snacks that reads: "To our delivery drivers, USPS, UPS, FedEx and Amazon. Thank you for making our holiday shopping easy! Please take some refreshments for the road! Happy holidays!” And then it’s signed “from the Kaunitz Family.”

The family said they do this every year.

“Our 4-year-old daughter loves picking out the snacks and watching the video clips on our security cameras of them smiling and taking some treats," Kaunitz said. "They always wave and smile. It’s amazing.”

Kaunitz told News4Jax that the men and women don’t always have time for a lunch break, so that’s how she likes to give back.

She will continue this awesome tradition for years to come.