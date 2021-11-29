Monday is Navy & Marine Corps’ deadline for service members to be fully vaccinated

Those who aren't could be dismissed for failing to follow a direct order.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Monday is the Navy and Marine Corps’ deadline for service members to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Navy is Duval County’s top employer. Right now, it also leads all branches of the military in vaccinations.

This is a federal mandate and overrides any state-level bans.

The Navy’s surgeon general says 97% are fully vaccinated and more than 99% are partially vaccinated. That leaves about 1,700 sailors still unvaccinated.

The Marines have the worst record of all the branches, with 91% fully vaccinated. This means about 10,000 Marines will either miss the deadline or are seeking exemptions.

The Navy is taking another step to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. Masks are now required at all Navy commissaries. This does not apply to other base facilities. Indoor mask requirements were relaxed at Naval Air Station Jacksonville and Naval Station Mayport earlier this month.